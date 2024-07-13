Kelly (shoulder) threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Kelly was one of three injured starters throwing bullpens Friday that included up-and-downs. This was his second bullpen of the week. The right-hander is pegged to return early August.
