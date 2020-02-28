Play

Kelly allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over 1.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's game against Oakland.

Kelly, who made 32 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2019, came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2015 when he pitched in Korea. He's a candidate for Arizona's rotation, but whether there's a spot for him is uncertain, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories