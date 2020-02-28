Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws in relief
Kelly allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over 1.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's game against Oakland.
Kelly, who made 32 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2019, came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2015 when he pitched in Korea. He's a candidate for Arizona's rotation, but whether there's a spot for him is uncertain, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Hit hard in final start•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Cites mechanical, mental tweaks•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Holds Padres scoreless•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Stellar in win over Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dominates in 10th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...