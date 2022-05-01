Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings.

It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.