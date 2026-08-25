Kelly and the Diamondbacks believe that Cubs third-base coach Quintin Berry was stealing pitches and relaying signs to hitters in Monday's 7-0 loss, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "Stealing signs is as old as baseball, I think it's a little (expletive) when it comes from the coach," Kelly said.

Kelly, who feels when players on the field -- "inside the lines" -- are stealing pitches is fair game, acknolwedged that he needs to review what he's doing to tip pitches. It may not only be the Cubs that noticed something. Kelly is not fooling anyone this month; the right-hander is 0-4 with a 7.46 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over five August starts (25.1 innings).