Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: To remain in rotation
Kelly will remain in Arizona's starting rotation moving forward, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Kelly's spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation was reportedly in jeopardy after he surrendered six runs over 4.1 innings Friday night against the Brewers, but after Sunday's series finale, skipper Torey Lovullo stated that Kelly's place in the rotation is safe for now. He's on track to make his next start Thursday against the Dodgers.
