Kelly (1-1) allowed one run on four hits in eight innings, taking the loss in a 1-0 duel against Boston. He struck out nine.

Kelly fired an absolute gem Sunday, keeping the Red Sox off the scoreboard until Mitch Moreland hit a solo shot in the seventh that proved to be the game's lone run. The 30-year-old rookie has a 2.57 ERA and 12 punchouts across 14 innings in his first two MLB starts. He'll take on the Padres at home next weekend.