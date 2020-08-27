Kelly underwent a procedure earlier in the week to dissolve a blood clot in his right shoulder.
Kelly is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season following the procedure. Prior to getting injured, the right-hander notched a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across five appearances (31.1 innings).
