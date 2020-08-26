Manager Torey Lovullo said after Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies that Kelly underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Monday and placed on the 10-day injured list later that day with what the club labeled as a right shoulder impingement, but the blood clot may have been detected during follow-up examinations. Lovullo didn't provide an estimated timeline for Kelly's return, but given the nature of the 31-year-old's procedure, he's seemingly at risk of missing the remainder of the season. The setback is an unfortunate one of the Diamondbacks and the right-hander, who had been one of the club's top pitchers this season with a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 31.1 innings over his five starts.