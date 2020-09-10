Kelly (shoulder) underwent surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The procedure involves the removal of a rib with the goal to relieve pressure on the nerves in the shoulder. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described the surgery as "perfect," and Kelly is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.
