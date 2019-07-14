Kelly (7-9) took the loss Saturday as the Diamondbacks were downed 4-2 by the Cardinals, giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

Arizona errors in the first and third innings -- one of them his own -- cushioned the blow to Kelly's ERA, but the right-hander still needed 96 pitches (56 strikes) to record 15 outs, only the second time in his last nine starts he failed to complete at least six innings. Kelly will carry a 3.93 ERA and 86:31 K:BB through 110 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Brewers.