Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Undone by defense
Kelly (7-9) took the loss Saturday as the Diamondbacks were downed 4-2 by the Cardinals, giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
Arizona errors in the first and third innings -- one of them his own -- cushioned the blow to Kelly's ERA, but the right-hander still needed 96 pitches (56 strikes) to record 15 outs, only the second time in his last nine starts he failed to complete at least six innings. Kelly will carry a 3.93 ERA and 86:31 K:BB through 110 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Brewers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Charged with loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Winning streak snapped•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Shuts down Phillies for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields one run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.