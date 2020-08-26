General manager Mike Hazen said Kelly (shoulder) probably won't return this season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Kelly underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder earlier in the week, and it sounds like the right-hander is expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result. This is a tough blow for Kelly, who compiled a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across five appearances (31.1 innings) before landing on the shelf. Taylor Clarke started in place of Kelly on Monday and could continue to do so.
