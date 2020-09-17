Kelly (shoulder) said he should begin throwing late-November or early-December, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last week and is optimistic after talking with medical experts. He also spoke with Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb, who had the same procedure and said he's had no issues since. Kelly expects to be ready by spring training.
