Kelly allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five over two innings in Monday's spring game against the Brewers.

Kelly pitched in a game for the first time since undergoing surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome last September and was curious about his velocity. The right-hander was encouraged by what he saw on the video board, which tracks velocity, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kelly, whose fastball averaged 92.1 MPH last season, sat in the low 90s Monday and topped out in the 93-94 range. "From talking to people who have had the procedure I had, some of the feedback from those guys was that it might take a little bit to get back to the velo you were before the surgery," said Kelly. He and manager Torey Lovullo were pleased with the outing.