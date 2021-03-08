Kelly allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Kelly was tagged for a pair of home runs: a solo shot by Willson Contreras in the first inning and a two-run blast by Anthony Rizzo in the third. The issue wasn't throwing strikes -- 31 of his 44 pitches were in the zone -- but rather where some of those strikes landed. Three of the four hits went for extra bases. "Not the best," Kelly told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "I wasn't as sharp as I'd like to be. I kind of felt like I needed to force the ball to the plate more than usual." The one positive takeaway is the curveball, which produced several swings-and-misses.