Kelly (2-5) lost Thursday's 3-2 match with Los Angeles, pitching seven innings and permitting three runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts.

Not known for his strikeout abilities, Kelly had his stuff working Thursday and was able to retire 12 Dodgers via the K despite averaging less than six per start this season. Alas, his two mistakes did him in: an Albert Pujols second inning two-run homer and a Will Smith solo shot in the seventh. Kelly will look to build on the successful outing as he lines up to face San Francisco next week.