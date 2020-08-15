Kelly (3-1) pitched 6.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Padres on Friday. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Kelly dueled with Padres starter Dinelson Lamet, and the former's scoreless outing was enough to come out on top. The 31-year-old Kelly is now 4-for-4 in quality starts this year. He's got a 1.71 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB across 26.1 innings. The right-hander lines up for his next start versus the heavy-hitting Athletics on Wednesday.