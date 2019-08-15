Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Kelly will remain in the rotation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly's status has come under question after a 10-start stretch during which the right-hander has a 6.29 ERA and the Diamondbacks are 2-8. "We just want him to grow and learn and go out there every fifth day and take the baseball," Lovullo said. "No, that (taking him out of the rotation) hasn't been discussed internally at all." Kelly is lined up to start Saturday at home against the Giants.