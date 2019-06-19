Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Winning streak snapped
Kelly (7-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five over six innings to pick up the loss against the Rockies on Tuesday.
Kelly, whose three-game winning streak was snapped, kept the Diamondbacks in the game before it got away from him in a four-run sixth inning. He allowed a pair of runs in the first then nothing until Colorado roughed him up in his final frame. Meanwhile, the offense, which has been productive on the road, couldn't take advantage of opportunities at Chase Field. They had two runners on base in three of the first four innings but failed to produce. They left 10 men on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Next up for Kelly is a start at home against San Francisco on Sunday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Shuts down Phillies for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields one run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Next start coming Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Fans 10 in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Falls to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Has disastrous outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal