Kelly (7-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five over six innings to pick up the loss against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kelly, whose three-game winning streak was snapped, kept the Diamondbacks in the game before it got away from him in a four-run sixth inning. He allowed a pair of runs in the first then nothing until Colorado roughed him up in his final frame. Meanwhile, the offense, which has been productive on the road, couldn't take advantage of opportunities at Chase Field. They had two runners on base in three of the first four innings but failed to produce. They left 10 men on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Next up for Kelly is a start at home against San Francisco on Sunday.