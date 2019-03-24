Kelly will be the Diamondbacks' fifth starter, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly bounced back from a pair of poor starts at the beginning of spring to record a 4.60 ERA, though his 10:8 K:BB isn't particularly impressive. It's hard to tell exactly what Kelly will offer this season, as he's spent the last four years in South Korea, but the Diamondbacks evidently trust him enough to give him a spot for now.