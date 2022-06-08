Kelly believes he's figured out an issue with his mechanics ahead of Wednesday's start against the Reds, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly has allowed 16 earned runs in 17 innings over his last four starts, including an outing at Dodger Stadium in which he allowed eight runs in two innings. He pitched brilliantly prior to that stretch, posting a 1.71 ERA over 42 innings and seven starts. "I think more than anything it's a feel thing," Kelly said. "My timing has been a little bit off as far as mechanics. But the last week, with my bullpen (Monday), has been a lot better. It's been a lot easier to command stuff. It's been going where I want it to." A common thread in the four recent outings has been walks -- he's issued 13 free passes in those 17 innings. When the right-hander was cruising, 68 percent of his pitches were strikes compared to 60 percent during the recent four-game run. Kelly enters Wednesday's game confident he'll get back to attacking hitters as he had earlier in the season.