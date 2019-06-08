Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields one run in win
Kelly (6-6) allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.
After uncharacteristically striking out 10 batters in his last outing, Kelly returned to pitching to contact Friday, and that was just fine. For the second straight start, he yielded a lone run through at least seven frames. Interestingly, Kelly has earned a decision in 10 straight appearances. He is 6-6 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 74.1 innings this season. Kelly will look to keep this hot streak going at the Phillies on Wednesday.
