Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss
Kelly (10-14) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over six frames Monday, striking out five batters and taking the loss against the Mets.
Kelly allowed a pair of solo homers to Mets slugger Pete Alonso with an Amed Rosario RBI single sandwiched in between. It was his second straight quality start after he failed to make it out of the sixth inning in his previous four outings. The 6-foot-2 rookie will carry a 4.68 ERA into Saturday's home outing against the Reds.
