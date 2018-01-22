Blazek signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Blazek split time with Triple-A Colorado Springs and the Brewers in 2017, compiling a respectable 3.71 ERA across 85 innings with the Sky Sox but struggling to an 8.31 ERA in 8.1 innings with the big club. He should get a chance to compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' bullpen in spring training, though even if he breaks camp with the big club, he likely won't be tabbed for anything other than low leverage work.