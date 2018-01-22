Blazek signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Blazek split time with Triple-A Colorado Springs and the Brewers in 2017, compiling a respectable 3.71 ERA across 85 innings with the Sky Sox but struggling to an 8.31 ERA in 8.1 innings with the big club. He should get a chance to compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' bullpen in spring training, though even if he breaks camp with the big club, he likely won't be tabbed for anything other than low leverage work.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories