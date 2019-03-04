Diamondbacks' Michael Kohn: Back on mound in Cactus League
Kohn (biceps) has thrown a pair of scoreless innings so far this spring, striking out two and not allowing a single baserunner.
Kohen is back on the mound after missing the entirety of 2018 with a biceps injury. He's only thrown 13 total innings over the last three seasons, with shoulder issues causing major problems as well. If healthy, he could theoretically help the Diamondbacks, as he owns a 3.52 ERA in 115 career big-league innings, but a 32-year-old coming off years of significant injury problems has to be considered a long shot at best.
