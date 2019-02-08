Diamondbacks' Michael Kohn: Lands in Arizona
Kohn (biceps) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Kohn will earn $625,000 if he makes the major-league roster. The 32-year-old has thrown 115 career big-league innings and owns a 3.52 ERA, though none of those innings have come in the last three seasons. He's thrown just 13 total innings at any level in that stretch, with shoulder issues costing him all of 2016 and most of 2017 and biceps problems costing him the entirety of last season.
