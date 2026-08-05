Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Hits 57 pitches in rehab start

Soroka (glute) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Soroka tossed 57 pitches (37 strikes) in the rehab outing, which was his first appearance since landing on the 15-day injured list June 20 due to a glute strain. He induced six swings and misses and averaged 92.7 mph with his four-seam fastball, down a full tick from his season-long average. The right-hander doesn't look far away from a return from the 15-day injured list, but the Diamondbacks may want him to get stretched out a little bit more in another rehab start before adding him back to the big-league rotation.