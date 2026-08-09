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Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Starting Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soroka (glute) will start Monday's contest on the mound versus the Rockies, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Soroka was rumored to be on track to make his return to a major-league mound Monday, and the Diamondbacks confirmed that to be the case following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers. Soroka has been sidelined since late June while recovering from a strained left glute, and he was able to toss 57 pitches in his only rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Reno. The 29-year-old will likely be on a pitch count in his first major-league start in over seven weeks, but he'll be a welcomed addition to the rotation nonetheless. Prior to getting hurt, Soroka was experiencing a resurgence in 2026, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 82 innings in 15 starts with Arizona.

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