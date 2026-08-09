Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Starting Monday

Soroka (glute) will start Monday's contest on the mound versus the Rockies, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Soroka was rumored to be on track to make his return to a major-league mound Monday, and the Diamondbacks confirmed that to be the case following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers. Soroka has been sidelined since late June while recovering from a strained left glute, and he was able to toss 57 pitches in his only rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Reno. The 29-year-old will likely be on a pitch count in his first major-league start in over seven weeks, but he'll be a welcomed addition to the rotation nonetheless. Prior to getting hurt, Soroka was experiencing a resurgence in 2026, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 82 innings in 15 starts with Arizona.