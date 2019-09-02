Leake (11-10) allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one through 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Leake pitched five scoreless innings before allowing four runs in the sixth inning. This was a bit of step in the right direction for Leake, who had a 6.59 ERA entering the game since the trade deadline. The 31-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 28 starts this season. Leake is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.