Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo thinks Leake needs to adjust his pitch selection, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Leake, who starts Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, has been hammered since joining Arizona, having allowed 29 hits and 14 earned runs in 16.1 innings. Lovullo feels he's leaving too many pitches over the plate in pitcher-friendly counts, which leads to the loud contact. "I just think he needs to be a little bit more stubborn once he gets ahead of hitters," Lovullo said, adding that the right-hander has been "very receptive" to some of the information the club has given him.

More News
Our Latest Stories