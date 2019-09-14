Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Fans five in loss
Leake (11-11) was charged with the loss Friday against the Reds, surrendering four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.
The right-hander was hurt by the long ball this time, giving up a pair of two-run homers to Joey Votto and Josh Van Meter. Unfortunately, the homer to Van Meter came after a costly throwing error by Brian O'Grady in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference maker of the game. Either way, Leake fell just shy of posting a quality start and issued a rare free pass as the Diamondbacks dropped their sixth straight contest. The 31-year-old now owns a 5.51 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 120:25 K:BB and will look to bounce back during an advantageous matchup against Miami on Wednesday.
