Leake gave up two runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out three in 6.1 innings Sunday in Cincinnati. He did not factor in the decision.

Leake threw 100 pitches (67 strikes) and left with the lead, but Arizona's bullpen coughed up a pair of runs, resulting in the Diamondbacks losing 4-3. His next start will come Friday against this same Reds lineup, only this time it will be a home game for the snakes.