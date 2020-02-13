Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Fractures non-throwing wrist
Leake said Thursday that a recent MRI revealed that he's dealing with a fractured left wrist, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He expects to be sidelined for two weeks before he resumes pitching in spring training.
Leake fractured the wrist during a fall at home over the offseason, but fortunately for the 32-year-old, the injury was to his non-pitching arm. As a result, he'll face a shorter-term recovery from the injury, though his two-week shutdown will put him behind his fellow starting pitchers early in the spring. Since he'll still be able to throw while he waits for the bone to heal enough for him to resume fielding drills later this month or in early March, Leake is optimistic he'll have enough time to build up to a starter's workload before Opening Day arrives.
