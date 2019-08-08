Leake is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.

Arizona will take advantage of Thursday's off day to rearrange their rotation ahead of its three-game set in Los Angeles this weekend. Catching the division-leading Dodgers is an unattainable goal at this point, but the Diamondbacks will need to steal some wins from tough opponents to stay in the thick of the jam-packed race for two wild-card spots. With that in mind, Leake will be moved up a day in the schedule to draw a tougher assignment, while the struggling Merrill Kelly will be denied a two-start week and instead get pushed back to Monday, when he'll take on a reeling Rockies squad.