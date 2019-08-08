Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Gets two-start week
Leake is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.
Arizona will take advantage of Thursday's off day to rearrange their rotation ahead of its three-game set in Los Angeles this weekend. Catching the division-leading Dodgers is an unattainable goal at this point, but the Diamondbacks will need to steal some wins from tough opponents to stay in the thick of the jam-packed race for two wild-card spots. With that in mind, Leake will be moved up a day in the schedule to draw a tougher assignment, while the struggling Merrill Kelly will be denied a two-start week and instead get pushed back to Monday, when he'll take on a reeling Rockies squad.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: No-decision against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Team debut coming Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Sent to Arizona•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Fades late in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Fires seven strong frames•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Tosses complete-game shutout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal