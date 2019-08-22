Leake (0-2) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rockies.

Leake stumbled in the first inning, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base and resulting in two earned runs. He was hit hard again two innings later when he allowed five of six batters to reach base in the middle of the frame, accounting for his final three earned runs. Leake has been horrific since being acquired by Arizona, surrendering 19 earned runs across 21.1 frames in the span of four starts. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday at San Francisco.