Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Hurls 7.1 innings in win
Leake (1-2) took the win against San Francisco on Tuesday, pitching 7.1 innings and giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two.
Leake surrendered a first-inning run on a pair of singles and a hit batsman but held the Giants scoreless over the next six frames before departing in the eighth following a one-out walk. The Arizona bullpen allowed the runner to score but held on the rest of the way to help Leake earn his first victory in five starts since joining the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old has pitched five or more innings in each of his outings with Arizona but holds a 6.59 ERA over 28.2 frames. He'll look to build on Tuesday's victory when he faces San Diego on Monday in his next scheduled start.
