Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Lasts six innings in no-decision
Leake allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Leake was long gone by the time this game was settled in the 19th inning, when the Diamondbacks pushed across the game-winning run. Prior to that, Leake was on the hook after giving up a leadoff home run to Dexter Fowler, but the Diamondbacks tied it in the ninth. It was the sixth straight quality start for Leake, whose tenure with Arizona got off to a rocky start. He had an 8.02 ERA in the first four starts after being acquired from the Mariners. Since then, the right-hander has posted a 2.33 ERA during his six-start streak of quality outings. He is not scheduled to pitch again in 2019 but is expected to be part of the rotation next season.
