Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Live BP looms
Leake (wrist) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Leake, who has a fractured left (non-throwing) wrist, has been throwing bullpens and simulated games with the assistance of a teammate to catch return throws. "That's going to be the next step," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's going to get on the mound with some hitters in the box. I think we're going to put a screen out there to protect him a little bit." Leake has not yet been ruled out for Opening Day, but the manager earlier this spring hinted that the right-hander may open the regular season on the injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Throws sim innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Opening Day in doubt•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Fractures non-throwing wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Undergoing MRI on wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Lasts six innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.