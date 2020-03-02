Play

Leake (wrist) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Leake, who has a fractured left (non-throwing) wrist, has been throwing bullpens and simulated games with the assistance of a teammate to catch return throws. "That's going to be the next step," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's going to get on the mound with some hitters in the box. I think we're going to put a screen out there to protect him a little bit." Leake has not yet been ruled out for Opening Day, but the manager earlier this spring hinted that the right-hander may open the regular season on the injured list.

