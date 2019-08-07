Leake didn't factor into the decision against the Phillies on Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on 11 hits over 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking one in an 8-4 victory for the Diamondbacks.

It was the second straight start in which Leake has yielded double-digit hits, but he did a good job working out of trouble, as he limited the damage to two earned and emerged with a respectable final stat line. The 31-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.24 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP through 142.1 innings on the season -- numbers that are right about in line with his career averages.