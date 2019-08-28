Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: No shift, good results
Leake set aside 20 of 22 batters faced during one stretch Tuesday after the Diamondbacks abandoned a defensive shift strategy, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Leake, who earned his first win as a member of the Diamondbacks while lasting 7.1 innings, and manager Torey Lovullo talked about changing the defensive positioning after the Giants produced a first-inning run with two singles that would have been outs against a normal defensive alignment. "We listened to the pitcher and some adjustments he said needed to be made, and we followed through," said the manager. Leake throws a lot of strikes and allows a lot of batted balls as a result, and the adjustment following the first inning was beneficial to Leake's effectiveness Tuesday.
