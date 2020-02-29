Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Opening Day in doubt
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Leake (wrist) may not be ready to join the rotation to begin the season, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Leake, who fractured his left (non-throwing) wrist during the offseason, has been throwing bullpen sessions but is not yet ready to pitch in a game setting. As such, his availability for Opening Day is in doubt. Louvullo would like his starters reach 75 pitches "a couple times" before making one final start approaching 90 pitches. If Leake is not part of the rotation to start the season, it likely grants Merrill Kelly a stay from joining the bullpen.
