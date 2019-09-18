Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Picks up 12th win
Leake (12-11) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Marlins to three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts across 6.2 innings.
Leake continued his streak of serving up home runs, allowing two this time, and six across his last four starts. Otherwise, the 31-year-old right-hander turned in a quality start, pitching into the seventh inning for the 14th time the season. Leake will carry a 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 124:25 K:BB into a Tuesday start against the Cardinals.
