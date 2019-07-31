Leake was traded from the Mariners to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for Jose Caballero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Leake will replace Zack Greinke -- who was traded to the Astros on Wednesday -- in Arizona's rotation. Prior to getting traded, the 31-year-old Leake went 9-8 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 100:19 K:BB in 22 starts (137 innings) with the Mariners. It remains to be seen who will replace him in Seattle's rotation.