Leake took a no-decision during Friday's loss to the Giants, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out three over six innings.

The long ball proved to be Leake's nemesis once again, accounting for all four of his runs allowed. The 31-year-old served up a pair of home runs in the third inning to Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski, then surrendered a two-run homer to Kevin Pillar in the fourth. Not surprisingly, Leake did not issue any free passes for the 11th time this year. However, he has allowed 34 homers, the most in the majors. The right-hander now owns a troubling 7.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with a solid 108:22 K:BB. He'll look to move back into the win column Wednesday against the Rockies.