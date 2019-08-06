Leake is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

He'll be making his Arizona debut in the second game of the series with Philadelphia, effectively filling the rotation spot of Zack Greinke, who was sent to Houston in a deadline-day deal last week. Leake ended his tenure with the Mariners on a high note, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across his final five starts with the club.