Leake (wrist) tossed a 29-pitch bullpen session Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Leake, who was diagnosed with a fracture of his left, non-throwing wrist, participated in the session without wearing a glove. He's hopeful to be ready in time for the start of the season; however, manager Torey Lovullo tells a different story. "I'm not going to totally eliminate that thought," Lovullo said, "but as I explained to him I'm not going to put him in a situation where he's going to go out there and potentially hurt himself and take a step backwards. I have to make 100 percent certain he's going to be able to go out there and execute and not get injured." Leake suffered the injury during the offseason when he slipped and fell at home.

