Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Throws sim innings
Leake (wrist) logged three simulated innings Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Leake has been throwing while allowing his fractured left (non-throwing) wrist to recover. During these sessions, there's a trainer with him catching return throws. It's unclear when he'll be able to pitch under normal circumstances, which puts his availability for Opening Day in doubt.
