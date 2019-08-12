Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Tossed up four homers
Leake (9-9) allowed eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Sunday.
In two starts with the Diamondbacks since the trade deadline deal sent him from Seattle to Arizona, Leake has allowed 21 hits in 10.1 innings. Giving up a lot of hits this year is nothing new for Leake, though, as opposing hitters own a .290 batting average against him. Leake, who will face the Giants at home Friday next, has a 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 147.1 innings this season.
