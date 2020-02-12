Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Undergoing MRI on wrist
Leake underwent a precautionary MRI on his sore left wrist Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The injury is to Leake's non-pitching wrist and occurred due to a fall at home. Regardless of the seriousness of the injury, Leake isn't a lock to open the season in the Diamondbacks' rotation, as he'd have to beat out one of Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly or Luke Weaver to earn a spot.
