The Diamondbacks designated Crismatt for assignment Sunday.

Crismatt will cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to right-hander Ryan Thompson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. After getting called up from Reno just over a week ago, Crismatt took the loss in his lone appearance for Arizona on Saturday against the Reds, giving up an unearned run while striking out three over two innings out of the bullpen.