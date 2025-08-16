Crismatt is with the Diamondbacks in Colorado and is expected to be added to the 26-man roster to start Sunday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crismatt has worked almost exclusively as a reliever during his time in the majors, but he was a full-time starter with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies' system until he was released in early August. Over 19 starts with Lehigh Valley, he posted a 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB over 100.1 innings while averaging over five frames per outing. He went only two innings in his first start with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A club Aug. 13, so he should be relatively fresh Sunday despite having just three days off, and his larger workload while with Lehigh Valley suggests he has built enough of a base to handle a handful of frames. Arizona is in need of a fifth starter after Anthony DeSclafani landed on the injured list due to an injured thumb Wednesday.